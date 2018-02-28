Santa Monica Police Engaged in Manhunt Following Armed Robbery; Explosive Device Found in Car

Officers in Santa Monica were engaged in a manhunt Wednesday evening following an armed robbery at a Montana Avenue jewelry store, police said.

The suspect was considered dangerous and believed to be in an area north of Montana Avenue, according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.

A perimeter was set up between 14th and 16th streets to the west and east, and San Vicente Boulevard and Margarita Avenue to the north and south. Residents were asked to avoid the area and stay indoors.

An explosive device was located in the suspect’s car, found on the 300 block of 15th Street, police said.

Tactical bomb technicians from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were also responding to the scene.

The suspect was described by police as a Latino man wearing dark clothing, with a thin build and measuring about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Officers had previously said the man was heavy, but later revised their description.

He was fleeing on foot and had been seen jumping fences and traversing resident’s yards, officers said.

The armed robbery was reported at Curated Los Angeles, located at 1603 Montana Ave. Police first reported they were pursuing a suspect around 7 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Santa Monica police say an explosive device was found in a robbery suspect’s car on 300 blk of 15th St. He took off on foot and was last seen jumping fences in ppl’s yards. If in the area, stay inside and lock up. He is still loose. — Kimberly Cheng (@KimberlyChengTV) March 1, 2018