State Senator Introduces Bill to Raise Minimum Age for Buying Rifles to 21 in California

Students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after attending their classes for the first time since the shooting that killed 17 people at the school, Feb. 28, 2018, in Parkland, Florida. (Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

California would raise the minimum age for purchasing a rifle and other long guns from 18 to 21 under legislation proposed Wednesday in response to the recent mass shooting at a Florida high school.

The measure by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) would also ban the purchase of more than one firearm by individuals in any 30-day period.

Portantino proposed the bill after a gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle killed 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., high school on Feb. 14. The suspect is a 19-year-old who authorities say purchased the weapon legally.

“Like most Americans, I was horrified by recent events in Florida,” Portantino said in a statement. “As a father of a high school sophomore I can’t stop thinking about the unnecessary nightmare that this tragedy caused for the affected families. I feel it is imperative that California leads when Washington refuses to act.”

