A man who lives in the Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles is fighting to keep his emotional support dog and home after what he says is a unjust eviction notice, alleging the dog is a nuisance. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the man keep his dog.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 25, 2018.