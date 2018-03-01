19-Year-Old Man Attacked, Beaten in Violent Venice Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent robbery was captured on video Wednesday night in Venice.

Police were responded about 6:30 p.m. to the report of an attack near the intersection of Main Street and Venice Way, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

A 19-year-old man was approached by the robber who used bodily force to steal his money, Im said.

Video of the incident posted to Twitter shows the victim down in the street as punches rain down from the attacker above him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The attacker, who has not been caught, was described as a black man about 25 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He stood 6 feet tall and weighed about 170 pounds, Im said.

