2 People Arrested After Being Found Sleeping in Stolen Car: Pomona Police

Two people were arrested after they were found by police sleeping in a stolen car in Pomona, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred about 8:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Pasadena Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Police spotted a 1996 Honda Civic that apparently had been reported stolen. Raymond Anthony Trejo, 23, and Allyssa Grace Morales, 26, were found inside and were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Police said two additional stolen vehicles, a 1995 Civic and a 1999 Chevrolet pickup, were found within 50 feet of the first vehicle. The other two vehicles, however, have not been linked to Trejo and Morales.