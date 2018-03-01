23-Year-Old Virginia Mother Found Dead Near Home After Mysterious Disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body found in a wooded area of Virginia has been positively identified as a missing 23-year-old woman who mysteriously disappeared earlier this week, the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, announcing a man had been taken into custody in connection with the homicide.

TerriLynn St. John’s body was discovered near her home, according to KTLA sister station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.

St. John was last heard from around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when she went to her car in her front yard while preparing to take her children to day care, family members said.

The door of the home was found open and her young children were discovered alone inside the residence. Relatives were especially concerned about St. John’s whereabouts because her cellphone was found in the bushes outside her home.

In addition, they said her car was still at home and her broken necklace was found in the yard. Because of the evidence left behind, the family believes a struggle took place outside.

Alvin B. Keyser, 21, was taken into custody and is awaiting charges in connection to the homicide. Authorities say Keyser is an acquaintance of St. John, but they are not sure how well they knew each other.

Keyser lived near St. John and has been fairly cooperative with law enforcement thus far, officials say. He showed law enforcement where the body was located.

Detectives are working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine what charges Keyser will face.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.