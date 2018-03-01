Flash Flood Watch Issued for Residents in SoCal Burn Areas Ahead of Approaching Storm

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for residents near Southern California burn areas as a storm moved into the region Thursday.
The watch will be in effect for the Thomas, Whittier, La Tuna and Creek fire burn areas from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. Rainfall rates of half an inch per hour are possible, which could trigger dangerous mud and debris flows, according to the weather service.
Forecasters say the heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday evening and before dawn Friday. An inch of rain is possible, with 2 to 3 inches possible in mountain areas.
The main cold front will move out of the region by Friday, but showers are expected to continue off and on through Saturday.
34.959208 -116.419389