Flash Flood Watch Issued for Residents in SoCal Burn Areas Ahead of Approaching Storm

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for residents near Southern California burn areas as a storm moved into the region Thursday.

The watch will be in effect for the Thomas, Whittier, La Tuna and Creek fire burn areas from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday. Rainfall rates of half an inch per hour are possible, which could trigger dangerous mud and debris flows, according to the weather service.

Forecasters say the heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday evening and before dawn Friday. An inch of rain is possible, with 2 to 3 inches possible in mountain areas.

The main cold front will move out of the region by Friday, but showers are expected to continue off and on through Saturday.

Light rain now moving into the NW portion of San Luis Obispo County. Will spread into Santa Barbara County late this morning. Flash Flood Watch for debris flows across the Thomas and Whittier burn areas from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM Fri morning. #cawx #Montecito #LArain pic.twitter.com/dHWN9x8wxA — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 1, 2018

Here is the latest storm total rainfall prediction through Saturday. Most coastal areas can expect around 1 inch. Foothill/mountain areas expected to see significantly more rain in the 2-3 inch range. #LArain #Montecito #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/jvMyt1AF5r — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 1, 2018