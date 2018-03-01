Get Red Carpet Ready in Minutes With Anya Sarre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Stylist, Anya Sarre, joined us live with beauty and style secrets on how celebs get ready for the big day! You can watch Anya’s special “Getting Oscar Ready” Saturday, March 3 at 3:30p and Sunday, March 4 at 1p on KTLA. For more information on Anya, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram.