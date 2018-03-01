LA Galaxy Home Opener Vs. Portland Timbers Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The LA Galaxy, the five-time MLS Cup Champions, will kick off their 23rd season in Major League Soccer Sunday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host the Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. PT. The Galaxy will start the year led by stars Giovani dos Santos, Ashley Cole and Romain Alessandrini. Fans can purchase tickets to the match or call 877.342.5299.