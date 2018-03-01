The LA Galaxy, the five-time MLS Cup Champions, will kick off their 23rd season in Major League Soccer Sunday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host the Portland Timbers at 7 p.m. PT. The Galaxy will start the year led by stars Giovani dos Santos, Ashley Cole and Romain Alessandrini. Fans can purchase tickets to the match or call 877.342.5299.
LA Galaxy Home Opener Vs. Portland Timbers Giveaway
-
Hands on with Samsung Galaxy S9: Improved Camera, Better Fingerprint Placement
-
Cameras Compared: Samsung Galaxy S9 vs iPhone X vs Pixel 2
-
Rat on Plane Cancels Alaska Airlines Flight From Oakland to Portland
-
White Supremacists Responsible for Majority of Extremist Killings in 2017, ADL Report Says
-
Oregon Mother Has Warning for Other Parents After 8-Year-Old Son Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria
-
-
Winter Storm Wipes Out Thousands of Flights Across U.S.
-
Scientists Attempt to Identify Mysterious Source of Repeating Fast Radio Bursts in Space as Phenomenon Intensifies
-
Anesthesiologist Charged After ‘Squirmy’ 4-Year-Old Dies Following Dental Procedure in Washington
-
Woman Arrested After Video Shows Irate Passenger Threatening to ‘Kill Everybody’ on Sacramento-Bound Flight
-
Former Alaska Airlines Captain Pleads Guilty to Piloting Passenger Flight to O.C. While Intoxicated
-
-
San Diego Man Banned by Alaska Airlines Over Alleged Harassment of Flight Attendant Calls It ‘Reverse Discrimination’
-
Google’s Top Searches for 2017: Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma and More
-
How Not to Fall Off the Fitness Cliff With Training Mate’s Luke Milton