LA Shelters Need Fosters

General Manager Brenda Barnette of LA Animal Services brought 8 week old Gus to the KTLA News at 1p with Lu Parker and Glen Walker. Gus is one of many animals looking for a new home in Los Angeles.

URGENT:

Also, the North Central shelter is in major need of space for renovation construction. They are asking for the public to please foster an adult dog to clear cages for next week. (March 5) No experience is needed. You can foster from any of the six city shelters which will make room for the 50 dogs that need to be relocated.