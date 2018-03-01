Mystery ‘Lights’ Caught on Video Hovering Above Milwaukee May Have Been Seagulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video of a strange, mysterious sight in the skies above Milwaukee has created a viral stir online and prompted speculation and a number of theories

Around 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, a tower camera from KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee caught saw something odd flying in the sky over the downtown area.

What was it?

Commenters on WITI's Facebook page, where the video was posted, speculated it could've been anything from UFOs and drones, to spirits and aliens.

However, according to the station, it may have just been seagulls.

WITI reporter Amy DuPont was in the downtown area that hour and captured video of a big flock of seagulls flying by the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

But there are plenty of people who are questioning that theory - because what's seen on the video just doesn't seem to act like birds flying around.

The video was shared on Reddit as well as by groups of meteorologists around the country.

WITI's tower cams also captured something similar the following morning, on Wednesday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video