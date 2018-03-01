Red Carpet Trends With David August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creative Director/CEO/Founder of David August, David Heil, joined us live with Oscar Trends. David August is a luxury menswear brand creating bespoke, custom clothing for international leaders in business, professional sports, art & entertainment. His looks have been worn by the likes of MMA fighter Conor McGregor, NFL Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long, artist Jeff Koons, architect Frank Gehry, actors Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, music producers DJ Khalid, The Chainsmokers and more. For more information, you can click HERE or follow him on social media.