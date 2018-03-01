× Small L.A. City Department That Oversees Olvera Street Is Roiled by Allegations of Sexual Harassment

One of Los Angeles’ smallest city departments is being roiled by allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Staffers at El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument Authority have filed six sexual harassment complaints since December, records show.

The department, which oversees Olvera Street and several nearby museums downtown, has about 10 full-time employees and more than a dozen part-time staffers.

By comparison, City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office has nearly 1,000 employees and has seen six sexual harassment complaints filed in the last four years, a spokesman for the office said.

Correction: A previous headline for this article misidentified the department involved in the story. The headline has been updated.