Marcelina Rios, a street vendor and mother of five children, is fighting to stay in the U.S. after being detained by federal immigration authorities for months following her arrest in San Bernardino County. A YouCaring page has been set up to help the Rios family pay their mother's legal fees while she is in ICE custody.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 1, 2018.