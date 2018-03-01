× Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Blocks Release of Video of Him Getting Heckled at UCLA

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin has blocked the release of a video that shows him being heckled at UCLA, causing the initially little-noticed incident to go viral.

Mnuchin was being interviewed by Kai Ryssdal, host of the public radio show “Marketplace,” which focuses on news about business and the economy. About 400 people attended the free event Monday at the UCLA Anderson School of Management’s Korn Convocation Hall, said Peggy McInerny, a university spokeswoman.

Mnuchin’s appearance was arranged under the auspices of the UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations, which had an agreement with the Treasury Department that video would be posted on the center’s website. But department officials “subsequently withdrew the consent,” said McInerny.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time we have been asked not to post a video of an event,” she said.

A person who was at the event has sent me a clip. Here's some of the video Mnuchin doesn't want the public to see: pic.twitter.com/RpYZP6Zn7m — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 1, 2018

Mnuchin is not technically in this one, but here's someone dressed as Marie Antoinette going through security ahead of the event. pic.twitter.com/GrWYDw00kP — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 1, 2018

