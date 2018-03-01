Woman Was Strangled at San Diego-Area Mansion Before Staged Suicide, Lawsuit Alleges

Attorney C. Keith Greer held a plastic-wrapped chef’s knife in his hands, placing his fingertips on the blade where Rebecca Zahau had left her own fingerprints.

The angle of his hands, he said, made sense only if he held his hands behind his back, the blade facing up.

It was, Greer said, just as Zahau must have held the blade to try to cut the rope that her alleged killer had bound her wrists with.

Greer demonstrated the motion to jurors in San Diego County Superior Court on Wednesday in opening statements in the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Zahau’s mother, sister and other family members.

