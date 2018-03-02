12-Year-Old Junior High Student in Chino Hills Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Shoot up the School’

A 12-year-old student at Robert O. Townsend Junior High School in Chino Hills was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school.”

Deputies responded to the school located in the 15300 block Ilex Drive when the incident was reported after school hours on Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Multiple students told investigators they heard the boy say he was going to “shoot up the school,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Authorities said they contacted several victims, witnesses and family members who believed the student, identified only as a 12-year-old boy, would carry out the threat.

Some students said they were concerned for their safety and were fearful to attend school on Friday.

Authorities contacted the boy at his home and arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats.

He was taken to the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center.

No other threats to the school were discovered, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call the Chino Hills Police/Sheriff’s Station at 909-364-2000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at 800-78-CRIME.