Compton Native Ava DuVernay Gives Students in Hometown 1st Public Screening of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Compton middle school students were treated to a first look at the new Disney film “A Wrinkle in Time” with director Ava DuVernay on Friday.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown invited students to the Dollarhide Community Center for a special screening and Q&A with DuVernay, a Compton native.

DuVernay tweeted, “I asked Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too”

I asked @Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too. pic.twitter.com/grzHoRJAHX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 2, 2018

People tweeted support for the event using #WrinkleInCompton.

As someone from LA, the importance of this can’t quite be quantified. Brava, @ava! This brought a tear to my eye. #WrinkleInCompton #WrinkleInTime https://t.co/Iu0c7mZul6 — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) March 2, 2018

“A Wrinkle in Time” is based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic and stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. It opens Friday, March 9.