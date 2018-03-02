Compton Native Ava DuVernay Gives Students in Hometown 1st Public Screening of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Compton middle school students were treated to a first look at the new Disney film “A Wrinkle in Time” with director Ava DuVernay on Friday.
Compton Mayor Aja Brown invited students to the Dollarhide Community Center for a special screening and Q&A with DuVernay, a Compton native.
DuVernay tweeted, “I asked Disney if the first public screening of #WrinkleinTime could be in my hometown of Compton. They created a theater experience with fab sound + picture quality out of a community center since there are no movie theaters in Compton. I thank them. And these kids do too”
People tweeted support for the event using #WrinkleInCompton.
“A Wrinkle in Time” is based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic and stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. It opens Friday, March 9.