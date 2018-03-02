Cool Kitchen Gadgets & Tools from International Home & Housewares Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert, David Viggiano, joined us live with the coolest new kitchen gadgets from the International Home and Housewares Show. The International Home + Housewares Show is one of the largest trade shows in the country. More than 2,200 exhibitors showcase thousands of new products and innovations each year, many before they are on the market. For all kinds of great ideas for your home, click HERE.