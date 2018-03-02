Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Dishes With Joan Roca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joan Roca of the Michelin three-star restaurant, El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, will design and prepare the sumptuous dinner for guests at the 26th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 4th. Joan, along with lifestyle expert Sandra Lee, joined us live with a preview of the party including a taste of three of the dishes that he will be preparing for that night. In 2015, and for the second time, Joan and his brothers Josep and Jordi Roca, earned the title of best restaurant in the world on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list from Restaurant Magazine for El Celler de Can Roca. El Celler has been one of the three top restaurants in the world since 2011. Talent, passion, workmanship, creation and perseverance are the daily ingredients that explain why the work of these three masters has been recognized all over the world. The restaurant currently ranks No. 3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. For more information on Joan Roca, visit CellerCanRoca.com. For more information on the Elton John AIDS Foundation and how you can donate, you can go to EJAF.org. For more information on Sandra Lee, click HERE.