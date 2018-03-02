LAPD Searches for Suspected Robber Accused of Slashing Woman’s Neck in Pico-Union Laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected robber remained at large Friday after he allegedly slashed a woman's neck in a Pico-Union laundromat.

Officers responded to the incident near Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Los Angeles police.

L.A. City Fire Department paramedics on the scene were treating the victim, who appeared to have a laceration on her neck, LAPD said.

Investigators said a man approached the woman from behind in a laundromat and slashed her neck with a sharp object as he grabbed her purse. The victim fell to the ground while the man fled, LAPD said.

The woman underwent surgery for her injuries, according to the agency. Police did not provide further details about her condition.

Authorities described the suspect as a 25- to 35-year-old Hispanic man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 to 180 pounds. He was seen having a thick, dark goatee; holding a skateboard; and wearing a gray baseball cap, all-black clothing and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information could call 213-382-9446 or 877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous could contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through lacrimestoppers.org.