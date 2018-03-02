Man Sought After Video Shows Women Being Violently Shoved at San Diego Redbox Movie Machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Thursday released video from security camera that captured an apparently unprovoked attack at a video rental machine outside a convenience store in San Diego.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 15 outside a 7-Eleven store in the North Park neighborhood.

The video, which was recorded outside the store at 3019 Meade Ave., shows a woman standing in front of the Redbox video rental machine. She appears to be looking through the available video rentals.

A man walks up behind the woman and stands behind her as if waiting his turn. Suddenly, he comes up next to the woman and violently shoves her off the sidewalk.

She fell to the ground and was injured. Meanwhile, the man appears to peruse through the selection of movies, not bothering to help the injured victim.

Omar Alqaisi, an employee at the store, said he rushed over to help.

"I heard a lady who said, 'help, help, help!'" Alqaisi said. "She was here so I tried to help her. I said, 'Hey ma'am, are you OK? Do you need to go to the hospital?' She was crying and mad. She said, 'You have to catch him!' I told her I never see him here."

Alqaisi said he then called 911. Later, he saw the video of what happened.

"That's crazy because she's a woman. Ladies first everywhere ... He should respect her. She's human. He can't do that. That's very, very bad," he said.

A motive for the incident was not immediately known.

Police released the video in the hope that someone will recognize the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Armentano at 619-516-3025.