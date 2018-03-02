Unions Propose Ballot Measure Requiring Disneyland to Pay Workers Living Wage

A coalition of unions that represent workers at the Disneyland Resort is proposing a ballot measure that would force the theme park and other Anaheim employers that receive city subsidies to pay workers a living wage.

The measure, submitted Thursday to the Anaheim City Clerk, would require the resort and other large employers to pay a minimum of $15 an hour, starting Jan. 1, 2019, with hourly salaries rising $1 an hour every year through Jan. 1, 2022. Annual raises would then be tied to the cost of living.

The state’s minimum wage for businesses with 26 or more employees is $10.50 an hour and is set to increase each year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2022.

The proposal was unveiled at a crowded town hall meeting in Anaheim on Wednesday night, when Disney workers discussed a survey that concluded that 73% of union workers questioned said they don’t earn enough to pay for basic necessities, such as rent and food.

