Avalanche Prompts Closure of Mammoth Mountain; No Missing People Reported

Mammoth Mountain was expected to reopen Sunday after an avalanche forced the ski resort to close, officials said.

Crews were performing hazard mitigation when the avalanche came down from the upper part of the mountain toward the High Five Express area at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Mammoth Mountain’s Facebook page.

The location where staffers were working was closed to skiers at the time, the statement posted to Facebook said, but debris reached an area open to the public.

Three people — including a Mammoth Mountain employee — were partially buried in the avalanche but were able to free themselves, resort officials said.

Chairlifts came to a stop at around 11 a.m. as sirens from rescue units responded to the area, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Shortly before the slide, [the Comeback Trail] area was very crowded,” L.A. resident Barbara Maynard told the paper. “Essentially, the top of the mountain came loose in a major avalanche.”

No injuries or missing people were reported.

“We expect to return to normal operation tomorrow,” Mammoth Mountain’s Facebook post said.

Those who want to report any missing individuals could call 760-934-0611.

Here are some shots from Chair 2 lot at @MammothMountain two hours after avalanche on upper mountain. pic.twitter.com/1hcAip1jSu — Melissa Pamer (@mpamer) March 3, 2018

37.650871 -119.036807