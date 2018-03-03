Man Accused of Killing Woman With Tree Branch at Costa Mesa Park; Victim ID’d as 29-Year-Old Transient

A woman whose body was found Wednesday in brush at Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa was identified as Ashley Boulay, 29, police said Friday.

Daniel Correa, 24, who was arrested in connection with her death, was charged with murder Thursday.

Boulay and Correa were both described as transients. Authorities said Boulay previously lived in Massachusetts, Correa in Santa Ana.

The Orange County district attorney’s office alleges that Correa killed Boulay with a tree branch at the nature preserve on Victoria Street.

