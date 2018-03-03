Man Shot Himself Outside White House, Law Enforcement Source Says

A man shot himself in front of the White House on Saturday, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Police respond outside the White House where a man reportedly shot himself on March 3, 2018. (Credit: CNN)

“Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse,” the Secret Service tweeted.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. They are scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday night for the annual Gridiron Club Dinner.

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information.”

The Secret Service tweeted an update on the situation moments later: “No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.”

Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said the incident occurred on the north fence line, the victim suffered a single gunshot wound and Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots. She would not comment on the status of the victim.

The agency also tweeted that pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the White House has been affected by the incident.