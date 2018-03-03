Oscar Party Treats Curated by Nastassia Johnson

FEATURED DESSERTS:
- Iconic Oscar Gown Cookies by designer-turned-baker Liz Joy: Follow her on Instagram at Inspired to Taste @inspiredtotaste, where you can find her email to order.
- Red Carpet Doughnuts from Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken: Available during Oscar weekend at the Astro's Los Angeles store at 516 West 6th Street. Follow them on Instagram at @astrodoughnuts or order online at AstroDoughnuts.com.
- Oscar Prediction Fortune Cookies from Ladybug Fortune Cookie Company: Follow on Instagram at @LB_Fortune or visit ladybugfortune.com.
- Golden Statues from Valerie Confections: Follow her on Instagram at @valerieconfctns or visit ValerieConfections.com.
See more from Nastassia Johnson at TheLetMeEatCake.com.
Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, March 3, 2018.