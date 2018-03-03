Person Shot Dead at North Hollywood Motel; Possible Suspect in Custody: LAPD

A person was fatally shot at a motel in North Hollywood Saturday evening and a person being described as a possible suspect has been taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department,

A call about a shooting at the Flamingo Motel — located in the 6000 block of Lankershim Boulevard — came in just before 6 p.m., an LAPD officer said. A person was killed in the gunfire, though police have not released any more information about that victim.

Video of the scene showed a man handcuffed and standing before a wall, along with another man next to him whose wrists appeared to be in zip ties. Police have not released further details about the person believed to be a possible suspect.

No further information was released by LAPD.