Portion of Topanga Canyon Blvd. Remains Closed as Crews Clean up Debris From Mudslide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four miles of Topanga Canyon Boulevard remained closed Saturday as crews continued to clean up debris from a mudslide near Malibu.

Rain triggered mudflow in Topanga before 10 a.m. Friday, forcing officials to shut down Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive.

The closure did not affect the highway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

No injuries were reported.

Showers could continue in the Topanga area through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Caltrans was not expecting to reopen Topanga Canyon Boulevard until Sunday or Monday.

Crews are working to clear State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Boulevard) and make highway safe for driving. For now, SR-27 is closed from PCH to Grand View. Check https://t.co/xbyTKr1JsE for updates on travel conditions. #CAstorm #LArain pic.twitter.com/fA3azCm0kR — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 3, 2018

34.091919 -118.601729