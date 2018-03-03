Rain Storms Across SoCal Expected to Pass in Coming Days

A slow-moving storm that drenched Southern California is expected to move out of the area by Saturday night, but there’s a chance that rain showers could return to the region late next week.

Another quarter to one-half inch of rain was expected in some areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties by 9 p.m. Saturday, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until then.

In the mountain areas, gusts up to 45 mph are expected, and up to 6 inches of snow are possible above 5,000 feet elevation. The combination will cause hazardous driving conditions, with icy roads and reduced visibility.

Seto said the snow might reach the Grapevine on Interstate 5. “So it’s gonna be slippery,” he warned.

