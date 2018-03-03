Woman Killed, 3 Children Injured After Crash on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

A highway collision in Sylmar left one woman dead and three children injured Saturday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. and involved two cars on the southbound 5 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Authorities declared the woman dead at the scene, while an 8-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two other minors were hospitalized in fair condition, the agency said. All four were in the same vehicle.

Officials did not provide further information.

A fatal accident on the 5 southbound and the 210. CHP says the female driver died on scene and 3 children transported to hospital.. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/bF9lzEwksR — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) March 3, 2018

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of children injured. The post has since been updated.