LAPD Officer Revives Unresponsive Baby; Father Booked on Child Abuse Charge: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A newborn baby just three weeks old was unresponsive when Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to a home in the Westlake district Saturday night, but one of the officers managed to revive the infant with chest compressions and the father has since been booked on a child abuse charge, police said.

The officer who got the newborn boy breathing again, through giving modified chest compressions, is Officer Frazier of LAPD's Rampart Division, police said. He found the baby unresponsive when LAPD arrived to a home in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue at about 11 p.m.

Police had received multiple calls from neighbors about possible domestic abuse, and later child abuse, occurring at the home. Once officers arrived, the mother told them the baby's father had been holding him loosely, like a football, while hitting her.

The mother told officers she pleaded for him to give her the baby but then he threw the infant to the ground, according to police. Afterwards, she said, the baby was unresponsive and getting cold.

Once police were called and Frazier managed to resuscitate the baby, the father was arrested at the scene and booked on a charge of child abuse, LAPD officials said. The mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While the baby is slightly bruised, he did not suffer major injuries, police said, and his mother has a few minor scratches and bruises.

No further information has been released by LAPD.