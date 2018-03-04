Oscar-Themed Mocktails by Cocktail Academy’s Matthew Landes

Cocktail Academy's Oscar-Inspired Mocktails
"Mama Don’t Preach" inspired by Lady Bird
• 2 oz soda water
• 3/4 oz lemon
• 3/4 oz cactus fruit syrup
• peppermint oil
• cactus (garnish)
Combine all ingredients except cactus piece in shaker. Shake and strain over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with cactus piece.
“Cry For Justice” inspired by 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
• 2 oz cold brew coffee
• 1 oz apple juice
• 1/2 oz fresh corn syrup
• 2 dashes of orange bitters
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 15 seconds. Strain over ice into an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or orange twist.
Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, March 4, 2018.