Oscar-Themed Mocktails by Cocktail Academy’s Matthew Landes

Cocktail Academy's Oscar-Inspired Mocktails

"Mama Don’t Preach" inspired by Lady Bird

• 2 oz soda water

• 3/4 oz lemon

• 3/4 oz cactus fruit syrup

• peppermint oil

• cactus (garnish)

Combine all ingredients except cactus piece in shaker. Shake and strain over ice in a wine glass. Garnish with cactus piece.

“Cry For Justice” inspired by 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

• 2 oz cold brew coffee

• 1 oz apple juice

• 1/2 oz fresh corn syrup

• 2 dashes of orange bitters

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 15 seconds. Strain over ice into an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or orange twist.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, March 4, 2018.