2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mirror Falls on Her at Payless Store in Atlanta

A 2-year-old girl who shopping for shoes with her mother died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless ShoeSource store in the metro Atlanta area on Friday night, authorities and family members said.

The fatal incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at the location along Highway 85 in Riverdale, Atlanta television station WGCL reported.

Emergency crews responded to the store after being told the girl was hit in the back of the head by the mirror.

A woman who works at a store next told the Payless was working that evening when she suddenly heard screams, prompting her to rush next door.

“I just saw blood and the little girl, but she was just laying there lifeless,” La Tisha Tultaick told television station WSB, also in Atlanta.

The little girl was in traumatic arrest and taken to the hospital, where she died, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Fire Department.

She was identified as Ifrah Siddique.

The mirror, which was on the side of a shoe rack, was apparently not properly secured, WSB reported, citing police.

The victim’s cousin told the station that the family is still in shock over the child’s death.

“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again for anybody,” Aqib Iftkhar said. “We don’t want to see another kid get into something like this.”

A spokesperson for the store released the following statement to WGCL:

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.

The store’s statement was no relief for the grieving father, who said he only wants his little girl back.

“I don’t want any money,” he told WSB through tears. “People are saying they’re going to do a lawsuit for money, money. I don’t need money. I need my daughter.”