Botched, Illegal Butt Injections Lead to 2 Years in Prison, $95K Fine for Monterey Park Beautician

A Monterey Park beautician who performed illegal procedures to enhance women’s buttocks was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay $125,000 in fines and restitution.

Ana Bertha Diaz Hernandez, 48, persuaded clients to let her inject fluids into them. She claimed she could make women more shapely, but one client needed major corrective surgery.

U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez in Los Angeles ordered Diaz to pay a $95,000 fine and $30,000 in restitution to the victim.

Diaz had pleaded guilty in July and faced up to three years in prison for one count of receipt of an adulterated and misbranded medical device, according to federal court records.

