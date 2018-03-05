California’s Watchdog Agency Sets Record, Collecting $1.1M in Fines for Ethics, Campaign Violations in 2017

California’s campaign watchdog agency last year approved a record 340 settlements of cases involving violations of ethics and political finance rules, according to its annual report issued Monday.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission said it collected more than $1.1 million in fines from elected officials, lobbyists, political donors and others in 2017 for issues that included failing to properly report contributions.

“These results hopefully will help restore public confidence in the political process by highlighting that California has strong laws that are vigorously enforced,” said Jodi Remke, the FPPC chairwoman.

One of the biggest cases last year resulted in the Huntley Hotel of Santa Monica agreeing to pay $310,000 in fines for laundering $97,350 in donations to City Council candidates and committees in hopes of thwarting the expansion of a competing hotel, according to the report.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.