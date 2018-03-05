Comparably Co-Founder and CEO Jason Nazar Talks Talks TechFair LA and How to Deliver Perfect Business Pitch

Comparably co-founder and CEO, Jason Nazar, joined us live to tell us all about this year’s TechFairLA. He will also give us tips on how to deliver the perfect business pitch. TechFairLA is the largest tech job fair in southern California, harnessing the power of the exploding LA tech industry, providing Angelenos with the opportunity to meet and mingle directly with recruiters and executives from top tech companies like Snap, Tinder, SpaceX, YouTube, Headspace, Ticketmaster, and more.The one-of-a-kind event – created and co-hosted by Jason Nazar was conceived to bring the tech community together and help thousands of people find their dream jobs. TechFairLA 2018 will include 10 break-out sessions, a 24 hour hackathon and start up pitch session judged by top Venture Capitalists (winners receive $20K in cash prizes & recognition by The Mayor), and three keynote speakers. For more information on TechFairLA including how you can register, click HERE.
