Cypress College Cancels Classes Monday Morning After ‘Credible Threat’ Reported

Cypress College canceled classes Monday morning after what was described as a credible threat was reported to police.

Students and staff were asked to stay off campus until otherwise notified, the school stated in a message posted its website.

"Police have received a credible report of a possible violence against the campus," the message read.

All classes scheduled before noon will be canceled, but officials hoped that afternoon and evening classes would be held, according to the message.

The man believed to have initiated the threat was taken into custody early Monday morning, Whittier Police Department Officer John Scoggins said.

Overnight unspecific threat to schools via text was investigated. 24 year old male was taken into custody in Pico Rivera. More details to follow shortly. #whittierpd — Whittier Police Dept (@whittierpd) March 5, 2018

Family members, who live in Whittier, told police the man was a recent student at Cypress College and communicated the threats with them electronically.

Police informed the school of the threat about 7 or 8 p.m. Sunday night. Officials sent out text and email messages Sunday night announcing that morning classes would be canceled, the school confirmed Monday.

The man suspected of making the threats would be taken for a mental health evaluation, Scoggins said.