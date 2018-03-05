Hiking From Mexico to Canada in 100 Days With Jon Schwarze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon Scwarze joined us live to talk about his upcoming journey of a lifetime – hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. On Wednesday March 7, 2018, Jon will start his trek from Campo, California at the Mexican Border through California, Oregon, and Washington until reaching the Canadian border. The trail is 2,650 miles and it generally takes the entire snow-free season to walk. Jon is going to try to complete it in 100 days. He joined us live with the gear, clothing and equipment he plans to take along on his journey. You can follow Jon throughout his journey on his Instagram @JonSchwarze or on Youtube.

For more information on HikerBot, the ultimate all-in-one app for long-distance trails, created by former and current thru-hikers, download the app.