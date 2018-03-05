Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Dragging Victim for Several Blocks in Arlington Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Monday morning are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and then dragged a man for several blocks in the Arlington Heights neighborhood of Central Los Angeles.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 4th Avenue and West Washington Boulevard as the victim was entering his vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tirelli said.

He was struck by a gray Nissan Versa and dragged about a quarter of a mile until the driver turned down 2nd Avenue, which is a dead-end street, and then made a U-turn, Tirelli said.

At that point, the victim became dislodged from the car's wheel well and then managed to crawl to a nearby house and ask for help.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with extreme road rash and dragging injuries but was expected to survive, Tirelli said.

The hit-and-run driver fled the scene after the victim fell from the wheel well, Tirelli said.

Two women inside the victim's vehicle at the time of the crash were able to provide authorities with the description of the suspect's car, Tirelli said.

Investigators believe the Nissan will have damage to the front end.

No description of the driver was available.