Homicide Detectives Offer $30K Reward in Search for Killer of Beloved Lancaster Store Clerk

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will announce a $30,000 reward Tuesday in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for fatally shooting a convenience store clerk in Lancaster during a robbery just over two weeks prior.

Authorities said the cashier killed, 61-year-old John Ruh of Lancaster, was a beloved figure in the local community. “The United States Marine Corps veteran was widely-known for his smile, sunny disposition and friendliness on the job,” sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.

On the morning of Feb. 19, at around 8:30 a.m., two men entered the convenience store in the 44400 block of Division Street to rob it, authorities said. One of the men fired multiple times at Ruh, who was working at the time.

Ruh suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The two robbers were last seen running in an unknown direction and authorities have not released suspect descriptions.

The reward is being funded by multiple agencies, with $20,000 sponsored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and $10,000 sponsored by the Lancaster City Council.

Detectives are on the search for information about the robbers and are offering the reward in hopes of tracking down Ruh’s killer.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

34.686785 -118.154163