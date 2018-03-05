Investigators Seeking Man Captured in Surveillance Video After Bank Robbery Inside Garden Grove Grocery Store

Authorities sought the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank inside a Garden Grove grocery store Monday morning.

Garden Grove police released images from surveillance footage showing the man accused of taking an undisclosed amount of cash from a U.S. Bank inside the Vons store at 11861 Valley View St.

A teller had given him the money after he produced a demand note, the agency said. Investigators said the man left the store on foot and headed toward Valley View Street. Nobody reported seeing a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. with several customers at the parking lot.

Authorities described the suspect as a white man with brown hair and goatee who was between 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and around 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Detectives were working with the FBI in the investigation. Anyone with information could call the Police Department at 714-741-5800.