L.A. Officials Push for New Focus on School Safety in Wake of Parkland Shooting

Political leaders in Los Angeles want the city to join the nation in focusing hard on how to prevent violence on campuses in the wake of one of America’s deadliest school shootings.

On Monday, L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer will announce his formation of a blue-ribbon panel to look at measures that would make schools safer and how to make them happen. The next day, L.A. school board members will introduce a resolution calling for stronger state and federal gun control and for a review of school district policies.

“Everyone recognizes this is a key moment,” said Feuer of the aftermath of the shooting that killed 17 people last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. “Every school district, especially in the wake of Parkland, should be doing everything it can to ensure its schools are as safe as possible.”

The city attorney plans to chair the panel he’s creating and to recruit about 15 others to serve. Eight already have agreed to take part, including retired California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno, former L.A. City Controller Laura Chick and Earl Paysinger, a former Los Angeles assistant police chief who is now a senior administrator at USC.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.