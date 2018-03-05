Long Beach Hospital to Close After Report Reveals Facility Sits on Active Earthquake Fault

Community Medical Center Long Beach will close within four months after a report revealed the facility sits on an active earthquake fault, hospital officials said Monday.

A map shows the location of Community Medical Center Long Beach. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Officials said in November the hospital would not meet state seismic regulations that will become effective next June because of the fault zone under the 94-year-old structure.

Running the hospital has since become increasingly difficult because staff members have started leaving, officials say.

On Monday, officials from MemorialCare, which runs the hospital, submitted a 120-day lease termination notice with the city of Long Beach, which owns the land and the facility.

