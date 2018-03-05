Long Beach Hospital to Close After Report Reveals Facility Sits on Active Earthquake Fault

Community Medical Center Long Beach will close within four months after a report revealed the facility sits on an active earthquake fault, hospital officials said Monday.

Officials said in November the hospital would not meet state seismic regulations that will become effective next June because of the fault zone under the 94-year-old structure.

Running the hospital has since become increasingly difficult because staff members have started leaving, officials say.

On Monday, officials from MemorialCare, which runs the hospital, submitted a 120-day lease termination notice with the city of Long Beach, which owns the land and the facility.

