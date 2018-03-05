Man Arrested After Series of Home Invasion Robberies in Westminster, Fountain Valley

A man connected to a series of home invasion robberies in Westminster and Fountain Valley has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Danh Dao, a 42-year-old Fountain Valley resident, was booked into Orange County Jail on robbery and assault charges, according to a statement from the Fountain Valley Police Department.

A 62-year-old male victim alerted authorities after a man allegedly knocked on his door and forced his way into the victim’s home, threatened to kill him and physically assaulted him. The assailant then took some property and fled in a silver vehicle, Fountain Valley police said.

The victim, who lived in the 11000 block of Sandstone Avenue, suffered a cut on his lip but did not seek medical care, according to the agency.

Investigators determined a possible connection between the incident and two other cases of home invasion robbery in Westminster. Westminster police identified their suspect as Dao, whom the 62-year-old Fountain Valley victim recognized as his attacker, authorities said.

Officers found Dao’s vehicle at a Motel 6 in Costa Mesa and apprehended the suspect as he was leaving his room, according to police.

The incidents remained under investigation.

Anyone with information could call Fountain Valley police at 714-593-4485.