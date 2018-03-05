Woman in Custody After Man Dies in Shooting at West Hills Strip Mall Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was shot in the neck at a West Hills parking lot died at the hospital early Monday morning, and a 25-year-old woman from Newhall was taken into custody in the fatal domestic dispute, Los Angeles police said. An LAPD spokeswoman said the relationship between the suspect and the victim wasn't yet known.

Editor's note: A video that has been removed from this post included information from police that the shooting took place outside a bar in West Hills. Police later indicated the violent domestic dispute took place in the parking lot of a strip mall and they didn't know if the incident had any connection to the establishment, the name of which has also been removed from this post.