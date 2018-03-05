Man Stabbed ‘for No Apparent Reason’ by Woman He Stopped to Help After Apple Valley Crash: Sheriff’s Dept.

A woman allegedly stabbed and injured a man who stopped to help her after a rollover crash in Apple Valley over the weekend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The stabbing was reported near the crash site, in the area of Deep Creek and Cornelian roads, shortly before 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Cindy Bachman, the department’s public information officer.

A caller stated that “she stabbed the man for no apparent reason,” then fled the scene along with two others, Bachman said in an emailed statement.

A sheriff’s helicopter dispatched to the scene tracked down three people who were all detained, according to Bachman. She identified them only as a woman, man and juvenile female.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, Bachman added.

No further information about the incident was immediately released.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.