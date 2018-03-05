Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Home Near Santa Ana; No Outstanding Suspect: Sheriff’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man and a woman were discovered dead inside a home near the Santa Ana area Monday, authorities said.

Officers found the bodies after responding to a call for service at around 3 p.m. in the 13400 block of Winthrope Street in unincorporated Santa Ana, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet.

The home was located in the unincorporated community of North Tustin.

A preliminary investigation indicated no outstanding suspects, according to the agency. The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

Authorities provided no further information.