Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Home Near Santa Ana; No Outstanding Suspect: Sheriff’s

Posted 7:05 PM, March 5, 2018, by and , Updated at 07:33PM, March 5, 2018

A man and a woman were discovered dead inside a home near the Santa Ana area Monday, authorities said.

Officers respond to a scene in the Santa Ana area where two people were found dead inside a home on March 5, 2018.

Officers respond to a scene in the Santa Ana area where two people were found dead inside a home on March 5, 2018.

Officers found the bodies after responding to a call for service at around 3 p.m. in the 13400 block of Winthrope Street in unincorporated Santa Ana, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet.

The home was located in the unincorporated community of North Tustin.

A preliminary investigation indicated no outstanding suspects, according to the agency. The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

Authorities provided no further information.