Ohio Mother in Custody After Her 8-Year-Old Son Shoots His 4-Year-Old Sister: Sheriff

An Ohio mother is behind bars after deputies say she left her children home alone, and her 8-year-old son was able to get a gun and shoot his 4-year-old sister, according to KTLA sister station WJW.

Alyssa Edwards, 29, could face two charges of child endangering, authorities said. She is being held at Ashland County jail.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still trying to determine how the boy got the gun.

He said the girl is in stable condition at a Cleveland hospital after being shot several times, including once in the stomach area.

"God was with her that day," Richert said. "Thank God she will be OK."

He said the boy’s stepfather, who was working when the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, told authorities he thought Edwards was at home with the children.

Sheriff's officials said the boy used a small caliber rifle. The boy is not expected to be charged because he is so young, authorities said.

Neighbors who lived near the family in the village of Hayesville said they often saw the children outside playing. The two children are now in the care of children's services, authorities said.