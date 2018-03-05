‘Suge’ Knight’s Former Attorneys Indicted on Charges Tied to Alleged Witness Tampering

Two attorneys who have represented Marion “Suge” Knight at various stages of his upcoming murder trial were indicted Monday following accusations of witness tampering that have roiled the case since last year.

Thaddeus Culpepper and Matthew Fletcher appeared in a downtown courtroom Monday morning where they were charged with conspiracy, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. A charge of accessory after the fact to the 2015 murder Knight is accused of was also filed, though it was not immediately clear which attorney was accused of that count.

A grand jury returned the indictment against both men in recent weeks, prosecutors said in court.

In a court filing made public last year, prosecutors accused Culpepper of agreeing to pay a man for “testimony that he was present at the time of the crime and [witnessed] evidence favorable to the defense.” Unbeknownst to Culpepper, the man was actually an informant for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.